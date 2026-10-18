Hawks beat Samurai in Chandigarh Golf League Thriller

Hunting Hawks defeated Swinging Samurai 4–3 to secure a top-two finish in Group B, while the Samurai’s three points set up an intriguing final-round meeting with GD Aces in the Chandigarh Golf League, at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Partee Panthers opened their winning account with a 4.5–2.5 victory over Chiefs, while Captain’s 18 beat Empire 5–2 and GB Legends edged TAC Eagles 4–3 in Group C.

The Hawks built their fourth successive team victory on another singles sweep. Arav Singh Dagar won 3&1, while Krishna Kaila added a 3&2 result to give the Group B leaders both opening points. The Samurai responded strongly in the pairs. SK Sharma and Arun Gupta won 4&3, Captain BS Gill and Ranjeev Dahuja delivered a commanding 7&5 victory, and Col JS Deo and Captain MS Bedi added a 3&1 result. Hawks found the two pairs points they needed through Shalini Sheoran and Vinay S Bhan’s 3&1 win, and a much tighter encounter involving Col AS Sekhon and Sukhdev Singh Sidhu. Their game against Captain GS Ghuman and Col Raju Walia went right to the wire. The Samurai pair won the 16th and 17th holes, but Sekhon and Sidhu took the last to finish 1 Up, supplying a narrow point that proved crucial to the Hawks’ team success.

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Panthers’ first victory came through a strong pairs performance after the singles were shared. Bhavkaran Singh won the final two holes to edge Subhash Goel 1- Up, while Darvesh Kumar collected Chiefs’ singles point with a 5&4 victory. Simarinder Singh and Kewal Singh Virk delivered the Panthers’ biggest result, powering to an 8&6 win. Sahil Sahgal and Aarman Kler added a 5&3 victory, while Adilbir Singh and Neelam Garg won the final two holes to finish 2 Up against Manpal Singh and Zorawar Singh. Fl Lt Sukhinder Singh’s pairing with Prabhjot Singh Cheema contributed a half to complete the Panthers’ tally.

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Rusy Kohli and Brig GS Puri collected Chiefs’ only outright pairs victory with a 5&3 result. Legends made it three successive wins and remained unbeaten with a 4–3 success over TAC Eagles. Balpreet Ghuman won his singles game 4&3, while Udaybir Singh answered for the Eagles with a 2&1 victory. The Legends then collected three pairs points. Viraj Gandhi and Jaskirat Manchanda won 5&3, Dr Ravi Sher Toor and Arjun Singh Rai added a 6&4 victory, and Naunihal Singh and Jastar Singh Billing contributed a 3&2 result. Lt Gen IS Singha and Col Narjit Singh won 5&4 for the Eagles, while Dalip Singh Kang & Simran Gujral added a 4&3 victory.

Captain’s 18 recorded their second successive victory, beating Empire 5–2 on the back of a singles sweep. Kanwal Bajwa won 6&5, while HS Kang added a 3&2 result. RS Mann & skipper Bhupinder Singh Mundh delivered a commanding 7&5 win, Paramjit Sandhu and Pukhraj Singh Brar contributed a 5&3 victory, and YS Bains and Saurabh Nagpal added a 6&5 result.