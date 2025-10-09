Hawks log dominant win over Gladiators at Chandigarh Golf League
The Hunting Hawks dominated the Chandigarh Gladiators 6.5-0.5 in a near-perfect performance at the Chandigarh Golf League.
Playing at the Chandigarh Golf Club, Kulvinder Singh and Kulwaran Singh completed hard-fought victories in their singles games before the teams of Jaspreet Bakshi-Sanjeev Talwar and Gurpreet Bakshi-Ravibir Singh closed out a 5-3 win in the final two games.
In the earlier four-ball games, the pair of Rohit Dagar and Aryan Kamboj won 3-1 and SPS Matharoo combined with JS Sekhon to win 2-1. The half point for the Gladiators came from Rahul Sehgal and JS Mahi as they held Kewal Virk and Pauline Singh.
Soaring Eagles also charged up the leaderboard with a fine 5-2 win over Sultans of Swing. Brig Bikramjit Singh won 1 Up in his singles, after Feroz Garewal had put the Sultans ahead. Bikram Bhinder and Himmat Mahal pair scored a 6-4 win, and the Eagles took the four ball games before claiming all points. Harbhajan Singh, who hit a hole in one on the 11th, combined with IS Grewal to pull out a 3-1 win.
Golf Masters tied yet another match, this time against the Green Gators. Navjot Mann trumped a 7-6 win for the Masters before Kunal Nandwani replied with a 6-5 win to even out the singles games. After a big 7-6 win by Gp Capt Deepak Ahluwalia and Harjeet Singh, the Masters bookended the match with a fine 5-4 win by Jaswant Khara and Gurpreet Singh Virk.
Golf Ninjas beat GB Legends 4.5-2.5. Ninjas rediscovered some of their last season form as the Legends struggled on the slow turf. Notable wins included Viraj Gandhi and Anurag Chopra’s 5-4 result for the Legends after twin 4-2 wins by the pairs of Sahir Gill and Karan Mahal after Vikram Bhagwan and Tanveer Grewal clinched one for the Ninjas.
