Hayer congratulates PCA players

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) honorary secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated Punjab players on their selection in the Indian team for the upcoming Test and ODI series against Afghanistan. The BCCI has appointed Shubman Gill as captain of both Test and ODI teams, while Gurnoor Brar of Sri Muktsar Sahib has received his maiden Indian team call.

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In an interview to The Tribune last month, the 25-year-old and 6.5 feet tall, Brar had cherished his bond with Gill and also maintained that he was waiting for his chance to make it big on the international stage. He was involved in the India-A set-up since September 2025, and his first-class record shows 52 wickets in 18 appearances to his credit.

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He was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2019 season and he made his debut for Punjab Kings in 2023. In the 2025 IPL auction, he was picked by Gill led Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.3 crore.

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Meanwhile, Amarjit Singh Mehta, president, Punjab Cricket Association, and Hayer congratulated the players. “Punjab has always made a significant contribution to Indian cricket and it is heartening to see our players earning national recognition through their dedication and performances,” said Hayer.