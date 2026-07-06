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Home / Chandigarh / HC allows UT consumer commission president, member to continue till further orders

HC allows UT consumer commission president, member to continue till further orders

Bench fixes August 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:00 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered that the President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, UT Chandigarh, and a non-judicial Member of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, UT Chandigarh, would be to permitted to continue working till further orders.

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The Bench was hearing a petition filed against the Union Territory, Chandigarh, and another respondent by the Tricity Consumer Court Bar Association through counsel Nitin Thatai, Monika Thatai, Shruti Sharma and Karan Sharma. The respondents were represented by Abhinav Sood and Himanshu Malik.

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As the matter came up for hearing, counsel for the respondents, on instructions, submitted that President of UT District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I Pawanjit Singh, and Member (Non-Judicial) of UT State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Preetinder Singh had sought extension of their tenure in the light of directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Ganeshkumar Rajeshwarrao Selukar case.

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Taking up the matter, the Bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued notice of motion, which was accepted by the counsel for the respondents before seeking time to file a reply. The Bench also fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

“In the meanwhile, the aforementioned President and Member of the Commission(s), shall be permitted to continue working till further orders.

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