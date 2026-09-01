HC amazed over constructions in Kaimbwala despite ban, seeks names of those who raised boundary walls

Less than a week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained construction in Kaimbwala without its permission and ordered a spot inspection, the Local Commissioner’s report has indicated the existence of a “large number of constructions”, including new boundary walls, prompting the bench to express amazement over the constructions despite a subsisting ban.

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The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor has now directed the revenue authorities to identify on affidavit the persons who actually raised the boundary walls “in the teeth of the judgment of the division bench”.

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The development took place as advocate Nitin Kaushal, appointed Local Commissioner on the previous date of hearing, submitted his report along with a pen drive. Taking the report on record, the bench observed: “As per the report and video played before the court, large number of constructions are shown to exist, including raising of new boundary walls on the khasra numbers itself.”

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The bench added: “We are amazed as to how the authorities have allowed such constructions to go on when there is a ban imposed by the division bench of this court,” the bench asserted, adding that it expected the authorities to ensure the maintenance of status “as it exists pursuant to order of the writ court” and no unauthorised construction was allowed in the area.

Before parting with the orders, the bench asserted it would be open for the parties aggrieved by the Local Commissioner’s report to file objections. “The revenue authorities shall also apprise the court by way of an affidavit as to who are the persons, who have actually raised construction of boundary walls, in the teeth of the judgment of the division bench,” the bench asserted, while fixing the matter for further hearing on September 10. Senior advocate Amit Jhanji, along with advocates Himanshu Malik, Abhinav Sood and Jaivir Chandail appeared for the UT Administration. The applicants in the matter are represented by senior advocate Akshay Bhan with advocate Shaurya Khanna, while Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain, with senior government counsel Arun Gosain, are representing the Union of India.

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The bench, on the previous date of hearing, was told that the authorities were permitting widespread construction in the village, despite a detailed order passed by the division bench on December 18, 2020, whereby “demolition alone has been kept in abeyance”.

The applicants before the bench also alleged that “rampant construction is being allowed by digging trenches in Khasra No. 23” and no action was being taken despite repeated approaches to the authorities.

Several other plots were also specified in the applications. According to the applicants, “external soil and industrial malba is being dumped in the plots”, with the dumped material allegedly going up to “15/20 feet in height.”

The applicants further submitted that Kaimbwala village was part of a “fragile ecological zone” on the foothills of the Shivalik and that the area was part of the “Sukhna Lake Catchment area” as well as a “protective eco-sensitive zone.”

They alleged that the authorities were permitting illegal construction, despite this position and the orders passed by the division bench. The UT Administration, on the other hand, had disputed the allegations and submitted that the revenue officials had gone to the spot and found “existence of no construction on the spot.” Certain photographs were also produced before the court.

Finding that “conflicting stands are being taken by the parties”, the bench noted that the area was itself within a few kilometres of the high court. The bench then appointed advocate Nitin Kaushal as Local Commissioner, directing him to visit the spot immediately and apprise the court of the factual position existing there.