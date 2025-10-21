HC directs Chandigarh admin to disclose action against officers over Sector 26 mandi littering

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to disclose what action has been taken against the officers and employees of Market Committee, Sector 26, who failed to ensure cleanliness and prevent encroachments in the vegetable and fruit market.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry passed the order while dealing with a suo motu PIL based on The Tribune report, concerning the unhygienic conditions and rampant encroachments in the Sector 26 mandi.

Advertisement

The bench noted that the UT had, in compliance with its earlier order, filed an affidavit stating that penalties had been imposed on contractors outsourced for cleaning the market, but added that the affidavit was silent regarding the role of the market committee officers and employees.

Advertisement

“The affidavit is silent with regard to the role of the officers and employees of the market committee, who had failed to discharge their duties of supervising and ensuring that no such encroachment or littering takes place,” the bench added. Making it clear that the matter could not end with imposing fines on private contractors alone, the bench directed: “Let another affidavit be filed so as to disclose what action has been taken against inactive employees of Mandi, Sector 26, Chandigarh,” the bench ordered. The case will now come up for further hearing on November 10.

The high court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of news report on the stinking garbage heaps, muddy roads and encroachments in the Sector 26 fruit and vegetable mandi before seeking an affidavit from the UT Administration after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Advertisement

It was stated in the report that sanitation at the market had remained in a poor state over the years despite the administration’s tall claims. The report had quoted a regular visitor as saying that the stench of the garbage was severe during the monsoon and extra efforts were required to ensure cleanliness.

“Why are you permitting total anarchy in sabzi mandi?” the bench had asked the administration during the course of hearing.