HC directs police to act in student’s death case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take a decision within one month on the representation of Bharat Bhushan Khajuria regarding the unnatural death of his 20-year-old son Akash Khajuria, a BSc Radiology student at CGC Janjeri, who died on March 22.

The youth’s father had had filed a petition in the High Court, to conduct an investigation under the supervision of senior officers or constitute a Special Investigation Team ( SIT), saying the local police was not proceeding with the investigation properly.

Bhushan Khajuria, a native of Shakti Nagar, Jammu, had filed a representation with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police and other authorities on April 7 but till now no action has been taken.

Advertisement

He had alleged that the local police did not pay attention to his complaint and blank papers were signed to take the body. He also alleged that Akash’s roommate at Amyra City, Kharar, and his friend may have suspicious links.