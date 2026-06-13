icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / HC Dismisses Centre’s plea, grants war injury pension to ex-Army Naik injured in Siachen

HC Dismisses Centre’s plea, grants war injury pension to ex-Army Naik injured in Siachen

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:45 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Union of India challenging an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) that granted war injury pension benefits to a retired Army soldier who suffered frostbite while serving in the Siachen Glacier operational area.

Advertisement

The court strongly criticised the Union Government's contention that the injury sustained by Ex-Naik Balbir Singh during Operation Meghdoot in Siachen could not be attributed to military service.

Advertisement

"It is very unfortunate to note that the petitioners-Union of India have termed an injury suffered by a soldier in an operational area while being posted in Operation Meghdoot in Siachen Glacier as not attributable to military service," a Division Bench, comprising Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Deepak Manchanda, observed.

Advertisement

The High Court upheld the Armed Forces Tribunal's order dated March 8, 2019, directing the authorities to grant Balbir Singh the benefit of war injury pension with rounding off of disability pension to 50 per cent, instead of the 20 per cent disability initially assessed.

According to the Union of India, although the soldier was posted in an operational area and was performing operational duties, the disability caused by frostbite to his left index finger should not be treated as attributable to military service. The government argued that the soldier ought to have exercised greater care while discharging his duties in the operational zone and, therefore, the injury could not be categorised as a battle casualty or battle injury.

Advertisement

The Union also challenged the Tribunal's decision to extend the benefit of rounding off the disability element of the war injury pension.

Rejecting these arguments, the Bench noted that Balbir Singh had sustained the injury while serving in one of the world's most inhospitable and high-altitude military deployment zones.

The judges observed that the frostbite injury, resulting in a 20 per cent disability, was admittedly suffered while the soldier was posted in the operational area of Siachen Glacier under Operation Meghdoot. The court held that the injury was not only attributable to military service but had also occurred during the performance of bona fide military duties.

"The contention of the petitioners that the said injury cannot be attributed to military service cannot be accepted," the Bench said.

Finding no legal or factual infirmity in the Tribunal's order, the High Court ruled that there was no ground for interference and dismissed the writ petition.

The judgment is expected to reinforce protections available to armed forces personnel who suffer disabilities while serving in operational and high-risk military environments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts