HC dismisses Haryana employees' plea challenging cut-off date fixed for old pension scheme

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by some employees of the police department of Haryana challenging the cut-off date fixed for the old pension scheme.

The petitioners prayed before the High Court to set aside a notification dated May 8, 2023, to the extent that the cut-off date has been fixed as October 28, 2005, instead of August 18, 2008, for the old pension scheme.

They said pursuant to an advertisement dated May 3, 2006, they applied for the post of constable. The last date for filing the application was May 24, 2006. They cleared all the stages of the selection process and were appointed on the posts.

They were issued appointment letters in 2007.

The government vide notification dated October 28, 2005, in exercise of power conferred by Article 309 of Constitution of India amended Rule 1.2 of Punjab Civil Services Rules (applicable in Haryana). A new proviso was added in rules which states that the government employees who are appointed on the posts or after January 1, 2006, shall be covered by the “New Defined Contribution Pension Scheme ( NPS) to be notified by the government”.

By way of above proviso, the employees who joined service on or after January 1, 2006, became ineligible for the old pensions scheme and they were covered by the New Pension Scheme to be notified by the state government.

They said the government took more than two years to frame NPS which was finally introduced vide notification dated August 18, 2008, issued in exercise of power conferred by Article 309 of Constitution of India.

In the notification, it was categorically mentioned that the scheme would come into force w.e.f. January 1, 2006. The state government dispensed with Old Pension Scheme following the footprints of Central Government.

The counsel of the respondent justified the decision and argued that it was a pure policy matter. It is a settled proposition of law that courts cannot interfere in policy matters.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jagmohan Bansal states in the order that the government in the office memorandum has notified October 28, 2005, as the cut-off date. “If the date is postponed to August 18, 2008, it would certainly create additional financial burden on the state exchequer. As laid down by the Supreme Court, in financial matters, the legislature should be allowed some play in the joints. The courts should loath to interfere in such matters. There is no absolute bar, however, interference should be limited because the scope of interference is narrow. In the instant case, there is no compelling reason to declare impugned cut-off date invalid…

“The respondent as per its wisdom has fixed said date and there seems no reason to modify said date. The Petitioners were appointed after January 01, 2006 and at that point of time OPS did not exist. They were well aware that they are not entitled to OPS and would be governed by NPS. They must have contributed towards NPS in the previous 20 years. They have no vested or fundamental right to claim OPS. In the wake of above discussion and findings, the petitions are dismissed,” he stated.