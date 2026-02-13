HC expansion awaits heritage impact report

Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told that the consultant engaged for the HC’s infrastructural expansion and holistic development was still in the process of preparing a heritage impact assessment report— a key prerequisite in view of the site’s UNESCO-protected heritage character.

Advertisement

At the onset, the Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, was told the heritage impact report was yet to be prepared. Taking a note of the submissions, the court directed the counsel for the UT Administration to “ensure all possible assistance, financial or otherwise, for ensuring that the heritage impact report was prepared timely. The case will now come up for further hearing on February 18

Advertisement

The Bench, on the previous date of hearing, was told on behalf of the High Court Bar Association that heritage impact assessment was to be done by the consultant and the firm had already started working on it.

The development is significant as the High Court’s original building, an iconic structure designed by Le Corbusier, has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site as part of the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh. The entire Capitol Complex, including the HC block, stands nominated and protected under the World Heritage framework. Keeping with this requirement, the concept note for the proposed expansion of the HC complex has now been submitted to the Foundation Le Corbusier.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Chandigarh Administration had issued a letter of intent to a consultant for conducting a heritage impact assessment and preparing the concept note.

The High Court has repeatedly flagged the crippling impact of infrastructure shortages. Despite a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, only 69 courtrooms are functional. “This dissuades the High Court from working at full strength,” Chief Justice Nagu had earlier observed, urging the Administration “to take a pragmatic view and allow the High Court to expand in terms of infrastructure by giving approval to the holistic plan, be it restrictively.”

In a detailed order passed on December 5 last year, the Bench had described the shortage of space as “extreme”, tracing the expansion plan back to 2014. Though the detailed project report was approved in principle in July 2020, the project remained stalled over heritage objections even as pendency and judges’ strength steadily rose. The court at that time also recorded that the Registry staff were working in cramped and poorly ventilated rooms, with files and records lying on the floor.