HC forms administrative committee to execute holistic expansion plan, bars any relocation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has constituted an administrative committee to deliberate on and execute a modified holistic plan for the expansion and development of the high court premises, following the Bar Association’s firm opposition to any relocation of the court.

The Bar Association had passed a resolution on September 22, categorically stating that the high court would not be shifted to Sarangpur (UT Chandigarh) or any other alternative site under any circumstances and emphasising the implementation of the holistic plan at its current location, including the de-reservation of the adjoining forest land.

The Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Judge Sanjiv Berry made it clear that the administrative committee would comprise two sitting judges of the high court, with the senior judge presiding and two representatives of the Bar Association.

The other members include UT Chief Architect and Chief Engineer, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain or his nominee representing the Union of India, the Registrar of the High Court Building Committee, and two nominated or elected members of the High Court Employees Association. The court directed that the names of the Bar Association and Employees Association representatives be submitted to the Registrar-General by October 1, while the matter of judge nominations was directed to be placed before the Chief Justice on the Administrative side.

The Bench made it clear that the committee was required to convene weekly meetings to ensure comprehensive deliberations, taking into account inputs from all stakeholders, so that the modified holistic plan could be executed at the earliest. All parties present agreed that the first meeting of the Administrative Committee would be held on October 9. Meanwhile, the UT Administration, represented by senior standing counsel Amit Jhanji informed the Court that work on laying green pavers in the kutcha parking area was expected to be completed within two months. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 17.

The court had previously acknowledged the acute shortage of space in its existing complex, while discussing the proposals to move the high court to Sarangpur or the IT Park. But the rejection by the Bar closed the door on any immediate relocation.

“We are forced to think about an alternative site for the high court…. such a good building you have. It’s a unique building. I have not seen such a building in the entire country. And yet you are compelling people to leave this building by your adamancy,” the Bench had earlier asserted, while making clear its stand.

Currently, the high court functions with 69 courtrooms against a sanctioned strength of 85 judges. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was informed that the number of functional courtrooms could rise to 89 if certain staff occupying existing courtrooms were relocated.