 HC issues bailable warrants against Olympic Assn official

Row over COA poll

HC issues bailable warrants against Olympic Assn official

HC issues bailable warrants against Olympic Assn official


Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 3

In a major embarrassment to the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA), the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued bailable warrants against its secretary for securing his presence in the next hearing and also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, to ensure the execution of warrants.

Sports body lying defunct

  • While sports associations are meant to function for the promotion of sports, the COA has not conducted a single state game in the past 16 years, which raises questions over its existence. Notably, not even a single member association affiliated to the COA raised voice against the ‘defunct’ mode of its functioning.
  • Even before sending the teams to the Gujarat National Games, the affiliated units were asked to pick teams by virtue of performance of players in their respective state championships.
  • Even before the 2015 Thiruvananthapuram National Games, the association failed to organise the State Games. The last State Games were held in October 2005 followed by a sponsored event called ‘Mini Olympics’ in 2012.

Raghumit Singh Sodhi, former treasurer of the COA and son of former Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, has filed a case challenging the elections of the COA held on March 17, 2021. In March 2021, two parallel factions had conducted elections to claim their stakes over the COA. However on March 23, 2021, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approved elections in which Amarinder Singh Bazaz was elected its president and NS Thakur was chosen its general secretary. Sodhi, who is a petitioner, had filed cases against the IOA (respondent No. 1), COA through its secretary (respondent No. 2) and Bazaz (responded No. 3).

The court of Judge Vinod S Bhardwaj observed that respondent No. 2 is avoiding services and given wrong address. “Learned counsel for petitioner contends that respondent No. 2 is avoiding service. As a matter of fact, respondent No. 3 had undertaken to furnish correct address of respondent No. 2 as per order dated December 1, 2022,” stated an order.

“It further mentions, “An address was thereafter furnished by respondent No. 3. However, even the said address of respondent No. 2 is now reported to be incorrect. He further contends that respondent No. 2 is deliberately avoiding effecting of service on him and respondent No. 3, who is president of the COA, is seemingly acting in connivance with respondent No. 2 (secretary, COA) so as to avoid appearance in the ongoing proceedings before this court. The learned counsel appearing on behalf of respondent No. 3, however, submits that the address of the Secretary, COA, is correctly furnished in terms of the undertaking submitted.”

The court took a serious note of this and ordered, “It seems that respondent No. 2 is playing hide and seek with this court and delaying proceedings. It cannot be perceived that the secretary of the association would not be aware of the ongoing proceedings once its president has already entered appearance. The absence thus seems to be mischievous and deliberate. It has thus necessitated this court to issue bailable warrants for a sum of Rs 10,000 with a surety of like amount for securing the presence of the secretary of the COA on the next date of hearing (listed on April 25). The Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, is directed to ensure the execution of the bailable warrants for securing presence of the secretary of the COA on the next date of hearing.”

