HC issues notice on PIL challenging ‘administrative takeover’ of Chandigarh SPCA

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, UT, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Deputy Commissioner and others on a PIL challenging the “systematic administrative takeover” of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Chandigarh.

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The PIL has been filed by Megafauna Welfare Foundation through advocate Harpreet Pal Singh Bunger.

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Counsel submitted that SPCA was formally registered in 1986 as an autonomous charitable body under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. SPCA’s shelter land in Sector 38-West was acquired in 1991, and its infrastructure was constructed entirely through private donations and civil society contributions between 1986 and 2004.

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He said that through a resolution dated December 30, 2015, the respondents forcibly displaced the democratically elected governing body. They replaced the mandatory two-thirds — 12 members — elected civil society component under Clause 9 with a 100% board of ex-officio state bureaucrats, without statutory authority.

Counsel argued that state occupation directly infringes the fundamental right of life members to maintain an autonomous voluntary association free from state-imposed changes to its governing body.

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He further said the complete bureaucratic takeover violates Rule 5 of the PCA (Establishment and Regulation of SPCAs) Rules, 2001, which mandates that an SPCA submit its annual report to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), giving details of its activities for animal welfare and the steps taken to implement the Act and rules made thereunder. Official AWBI statutory inspection reports for 2020 reveal that over 90% of the annual budget of Rs 70-71 lakh is spent on state payrolls, while fixed utility bills exhaust the remaining 10%. No public funds are spent on animal food or medicine, while an emergency donation fund of Rs 35 lakh remains completely unutilised. He alleged that essential medicines are missing and non-veterinary shelter personnel routinely perform unauthorised complex surgeries on animals. He added that a proposal was floated to hand over the chairmanship of SPCA to Respondent No. 3, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation. The proposal itself admits that the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, is already overburdened as it is managing the operation of six gaushalas/cattle ponds and the removal of large animal carcasses. The proposal has been annexed with the petition.

The petitioner has also made the Registrar of Firms and Societies and the Principal Director of Audit (Central) parties to the case.

The PIL seeks directions to quash the orders appointing officials as President, to conduct a detailed audit, and to hold free and fair elections for the executive and governing committee from among the valid life members of the society. It also seeks directions to hand over the assets of SPCA to the newly elected body.

After hearing the arguments, Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor issued notices to the respondents for October 01, 2026.