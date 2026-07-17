HC junks plea to register 20% share sale deed in city house

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the Chandigarh Administration’s refusal to register a sale deed relating to a 20 per cent share in a residential house in Sector 28-D. Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya dismissed a writ petition challenging the Sub-Registrar’s order dated September 18, 2025, refusing registration of the sale deed as well as an order dated May 19, by which the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Registrar had dismissed the appeal.

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The petitioners had contended that one of them had presented the sale deed of 20 per cent freehold share before the sub-registrar for registration under the Registration Act, 1908, but registration was refused in violation of law. They argued that the sub-registrar “had no adjudicatory powers, and was bound to register the documents presented before him.”

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Relying upon the Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of “K Gopi versus the sub-registrar and others”, the petitioners argued that “even if an executant executes a sale deed in respect of a house in which he has no title, registration cannot be refused if all requisite procedural compliances have been made”.

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Opposing the petition, the Chandigarh Administration submitted that the impugned orders were neither illegal, nor irregular and that the authorities had acted in accordance with the law while refusing registration of the 20 per cent freehold share.

The Administration relied upon the Supreme Court’s judgment in “Resident’s Welfare Association and another versus Union Territory of Chandigarh and others”, which had ruled among other things that “fragmentation/division/bifurcation/apartmentalisation of a residential unit in Phase-I of Chandigarh is prohibited”.

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The court was told that the Administration had then issued a public notice dated February 9, 2023, notifying the general public of its decision regarding the sanction of residential buildings in Chandigarh. The relevant extract of the public notice said: “Transfer in which 100 per cent property is being purchased by either a single person or multiple persons belonging to the same family will be allowed irrespective of the fact whether present owners are members of the same family or strangers/outside family”.

Justice Dahiya’s Bench was told that the public notice was challenged before the High Court. But the petitions were dismissed on February 20, 2025, upholding its validity. The special leave petition against that decision was pending before the Supreme Court, but “there is no stay”.

The court was also told that “it was in the light of directions issued by the Supreme Court that a decision was taken by the Administration on January 23, 2023, directing the sub-registrar to temporarily withhold part share-based transfers of residential properties and entering of mutation till further orders”.

UT was represented by Additional Standing Counsel Himanshu Arora, along with Junior Standing Counsel Divyanshu Kaushik. After considering the rival submissions, Justice Dahiya held: “In view of the factual background, the law laid down by the Supreme Court and the consequential directions issued by the Chandigarh Administration not to register any agreement among co-owners of the residential units for the purpose of bifurcation or division of a single residential unit, no exception can be taken to the impugned orders refusing registration of the petitioners’ sale deed with respect to twenty per cent share of the house in question.”

The Bench added that the Supreme Court in Resident’s Welfare Association case had “issued specific directions to preserve the heritage of Chandigarh and will have a binding effect on registration of residential units in the UT”.