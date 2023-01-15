HC paves way for laying of 220 kV double-circuit line

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has paved the way for the laying of “220 kV double-circuit Chandigarh-Panchkula transmission line” dubbed as a project of “national importance”. The transmission system, once in place, is expected to augment power availability to the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is constructing towers for the transmission line. Information available suggests the project entails the raising of 56 towers. The project was approved by the Government of India in January 2016.

Dismissing a bunch of three appeals, the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil noticed that 99 per cent of the work had been completed by the Union of India and other respondents. The erection of one tower and stringing of wire between two others remained that, too, because of the pendency of the present litigation.

Speaking for the Bench, Justice Moudgil asserted the investment made so far in the project and the fact that the transmission line would be passing over three or five temporary labourers’ huts could not be ignored. Further, the respondent-PGCIL had already shown readiness to bear the total costs for their shifting.

Going into the background of the matter, Justice Moudgil observed the appellants before the court were aggrieved by the laying down of the transmission line at Mubarikpur village in Dera Bassi. The matter was placed before the Division Bench after a Single Judge found that the huts raised by the labourers/workers at a brick-kiln were temporary in nature and could be shifted to any other place within the premises, for which the respondent would bear the cost. At that time, it was further observed that 90 per cent of the work stood completed, with the installation of 51 out of 56 towers.

Justice Moudgil observed it was evident that a public notice dated July 13, 2017, was duly issued. Admittedly objections were not filed by the appellant to the notice. Referring to the issue raised by the appellant regarding non-mentioning of Mubarikpur village specifically in the public notice, Justice Moudgil observed the wording of the notice were required to be examined in the light of categorical mentioning “in and around the area of and/or between the villages”. It was to be read in a wider sense in letter and in spirit, considering the vital public importance of the project.

“This court, in the light of the discussion and on examination of the record before us, does not find any infirmity and perversity in the order dated October 25, 2021, passed by the Single Judge. Therefore, the same is upheld. Accordingly, all present appeals fail being devoid of any merits and are dismissed,” the Bench concluded.