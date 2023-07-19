HC raps bank for rejecting plea for ex gratia payment

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the foundation of all compassionate policies was sympathetic and humanitarian approach. The Bench virtually deprecated the adoption of technical and pedantic approach in such matters.

The assertions came as Justice Jagmohan Bansal of the High Court virtually rapped a bank for rejecting an application for an ex gratia payment filed by the family of an employee who died in harness about 15 years ago.

Justice Bansal was hearing the petition filed by the late employee’s widow and daughter against a bank and another respondents for quashing orders, whereby their application seeking ex gratia amount in lieu of appointment on compassionate ground was dismissed.

The Bench was told that the petitioners were in dire need of financial support and applied for compassionate appointment within 12 months from the date of the bread earner’s death in terms of the policy. But the respondent-bank did not pay heed to their grievance, compelling them to move an application for an ex gratia amount as permitted by the policy.

The bank did not dispose of their application for compassionate appointment, but rejected the plea seeking the ex gratia amount on the ground that it was filed after the period prescribed under the policy. Their counsel contended the plea’s rejection amounted to denial of substantial and compassionate benefit to the petitioners.

Justice Bansal asserted ex gratia payment or compassionate appointment’s object was to protect the employee’s family from destitution, penury and starvation. It was specifically noticed in the policy framed by the respondent that the object of appointment on compassionate ground was not to give a member of the deceased employee’s family a post, but to provide relief to tide over the sudden crisis brought about by the premature death.

Justice Bansal asserted: “The respondent rejected the application in a cryptic and mechanical manner and adopted highly technical and pedantic approach, instead of sympathetic and humanitarian, which is foundation of all compassionate policies.”

He added the petitioners otherwise had moved the application within the prescribed time seeking compassionate appointment. They were forced to seek alternative relief following the application’s non-disposal.

Allowing the petition, Justice Bansal added the respondents were duty bound to treat the alternative plea “as relating back to original application seeking compassionate appointment”. The alternative relief was not required to be treated as fresh application, but considered as continuation of earlier plea. Before parting with the judgment, Justice Bansal directed the bank to pay the ex gratia amount along with 6 per cent interest per annum.

Relief for deceased employee’s kin