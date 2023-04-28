HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Secretary, Health Department, Punjab, to submit an affidavit on the shifting of the Phase 3B1 community health centre (CHC) from Mohali.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court against the conversion of the health centre into a liver and biliary institute, which is yet to see the light of day. The next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed for May 23.

Area residents had also protested against the move and requested the government not to shift the centre. However, the government closed it paving way for the liver and biliary institute.

Bedi said he had first approached the higher authorities with a demand that the CHC should not be shifted from here and then knocked the doors of the High Court through counsel Ranjivan Singh and Risham Rag Singh.

It may be mentioned here that a 30-bed hospital was built by upgrading the dispensary of Phase 3B1 here.

The petitioner’s counsel had brought to the notice of the court that the authorities took over the premises of the CHC. Although the staff had been changed and a statement was made that the CHC would be established in another building, but till date no such centre had come up, due to which area residents were being deprived of essential medical facilities, which were earlier being provided by this centre. It is also reported that the CHC building in Phase 3B1 (Sector 60) of Mohali was lying locked.

The High Court in its order said, “Under these circumstances, the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, is directed to file an affidavit regarding the issues raised in the petition and the establishment of CHC in the said area. This affidavit will also explain the statement made by the State Counsel before this court on October 28, 2022.”

CHC conversion