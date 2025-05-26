HC seeks details of bulletproof vehicle policy from Haryana, Chandigarh

Less than two months after the state of Punjab was raped for allowing a “notorious gangster” to use the bulletproof vehicle, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has expanded the scope of the matter. It has directed Haryana and Chandigarh through their Chief Secretaries to file affidavits on the existence of policies to regulate the manufacturing, sale, and purchase of protective gears such as bulletproof vehicles.

Advertisement

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari passed the directions after taking note of an affidavit filed by Punjab Chief Secretary stating that a committee had been constituted on April 28 to formulate a comprehensive and legally enforceable policy for protective gears.

Justice Tiwari observed that the issue raised a matter of grave concern, warranting the involvement of Haryana and Chandigarh. The bench directed the Chief Secretaries of the newly impleaded respondents to file their respective affidavits, clarifying whether any policy or amendments in the existing laws had been framed.

Advertisement

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was also asked to inform the court about any policy or regulation regarding the modification of motor vehicles into bulletproof vehicles. The directions were directed to be complied with before the next hearing on August 28. The bench made it clear that the Chief Secretary of Punjab would also file an affidavit updating the court on the progress made by the committee.

The development follows the court’s strong rebuke of the Punjab Government last month for allowing a “notorious gangster” to operate a bulletproof vehicle. The bench had termed it a “shocking state of affairs” and ordered the Chief Secretary to personally examine the issue and file an affidavit disclosing the action taken on the suggestions of the Punjab DGP.

Advertisement

The court was hearing a petition filed by the vehicle’s registered owner. Among other things, he contended through counsel Anju Sharma Kaushik and Amit Agnihotri that the SUV had been in illegal police possession since September 8, 2024.

The bench was told that the petitioner’s son, stated to be “A-category” gangster involved in approximately 41 cases was using the vehicle after getting it modified/upgraded to bulletproof. “The case at hand is an eye-opener inasmuch as it reflects the shocking state of affairs in the state of Punjab. The reason being that, such a notorious gangster was, in order to run his empire of illegal activities, allowed to use the bulletproof vehicle in question,” Justice Tiwari had asserted.