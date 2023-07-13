HC seeks status report on service link road

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the State of Haryana and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to file a status report on the condition of the service link road connecting the national highway and Amravati Enclave in Panchkula after it was damaged following the incessant rain. The detailed order was yet to be uploaded on the HC website.

The direction by the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli came during the hearing of a petition filed in 2020 against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Amit Nanda through senior counsel Radhika Suri with advocate Manpreet Singh Kanda. The NHAI was represented by senior advocate Chetan Mittal.

Among other things, it was then contended that an underpass being constructed on National Highway 5 at “53.550 kms stone between Panchkula and Pinjore for an approach to the residential areas across the Ghaggar road would result into increased traffic, including commercial traffic upon the bridge across the Ghaggar, the increased load of which, would be unable to bear”.

The Bench was also told that the bridge was constructed by the promoters of Amravati Enclave at their own costs to provide access to the residents of the enclave. However, in the facts of the case, it was the state government’s duty to assess the bridge’s load bearing strength and the anticipated traffic before taking remedial measures.

