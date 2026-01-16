HC seeks timelines, CCTV details on Chandigarh SPCA shift after activist alleges repeated denial of access

Taking up a contempt petition alleging that an animal welfare activist was repeatedly denied entry to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Centre, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to place on record a clear timeline for shifting animals to the new SPCA shelter in Sector 38, along with details of facilities and CCTV coverage. The court has also sought a separate affidavit from the SPCA on whether the entire centre is under CCTV surveillance and the procedure for accessing footage.

Advertisement

The directions were issued by Justice Alka Sarin while hearing a petition filed by Shaurya Madan through counsel Anurag Chopra. Among other things, he alleged he was denied entry to the existing SPCA Centre despite multiple visits.

Advertisement

Referring the petitioner’s stand, Justice Sarin observed: “Affidavit has been filed by the petitioner stating therein all the instances when he had visited the Centre and he was denied entry.”

Advertisement

On behalf of the Chandigarh Administration, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav stated that the construction of the new SPCA Centre in Sector 38 was nearing completion. The court recorded the submission: “The counsel appearing on behalf of respondent has stated that the SPCA Centre being constructed in Sector-38, Chandigarh, is almost ready and all the animals would be shifted to the said Centre as and when the same would be ready.”

Justice Sarin then directed the administration to spell out specifics. “Let an affidavit be filed by the respondent clearly stating therein the timeline as to when the shelter would be ready and when all the animals would be shifted at the said Centre. The affidavit should also contain details about the facility which are going to be provided at the new centre and the details where all the CCTV cameras are going to be installed,” the court ordered.

Advertisement

The SPCA veterinarian Dr Prateek Balana contended that fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had now been framed. The court recorded: “The counsel for respondent (Dr Balana) has contended that it has now come up with certain SOPs and the petitioner is free to visit as per the SOPs which have been now put into the place.”

Advocate Anurag Chopra and Himani Jamwal appeared for the petitioner. Additional Standing Counsel JS Chandail represented respondent deputy commissioner, while advocate Armaan Saggar, appeared on behalf of the other respondent.

Before parting, the Bench also sought transparency from the SPCA. “Let an affidavit be also filed by the respondent stating clearly as to whether the entire Centre is covered by the CCTV Cameras and as to how the petitioner can get the CCTV footage, if he so desires,” Justice Sarin directed.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 23, 2026.