Search at lawyer’s Nayagaon house: HC sets 4-week deadline for probe

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 7

Just about a fortnight after Haryana Police officials allegedly searched a lawyer’s Nayagaon residence before depriving his wife access to her mobile phone, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today set four-week deadline for the completion of probe.

The direction by Justice Avneesh Jhingan came after the state counsel told the Bench that the services of the police officials concerned had been placed under suspension with immediate effect. He also sought at least two weeks for the inquiry’s conclusion.

“Let the inquiry be conducted in an objective manner, in accordance with law and giving reasonable opportunity to all affected parties. The time of four weeks, instead of two, is granted for doing the needful,” Justice Jhingan asserted before fixing the case for October 12.

The case has its genesis in a protection petition filed by a couple seeking directions to the official respondents to safeguard their life and liberty as they had exercised their right to choose and solemnise the marriage against the parents’ wishes.

The petition was filed on August 21 before being taken up for hearing on August 25. The Bench was told that the Haryana Police, along with another person, approached the petitioner’s counsel Sarvesh Kumar Gupta in the High Court on August 23. He was offered Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for disclosing the petitioners’ whereabouts.

As a petition in this regard came up for hearing, senior advocates Anupam Gupta and SK Garg Narwana appeared before Justice Jhingan’s Bench along with advocates SS Grewal Nabha, Vishal Aggarwal, Sarvesh Gupta, Suvir Sidhu, Lekhraj Sharma and Sandeep Saini.

Responding to averments in an affidavit on the initiation of a departmental inquiry and issuance of show-cause notices, Anupam Gupta submitted that the language itself ensured that the “periphery of the inquiry is restricted at the initial stage”.

Justice Jhingan’s Bench was also told that the matter did not merely involve following the procedure of law. A grave attempt had been made to obstruct a lawyer from discharging his responsibility and duty toward the litigant and the court.

Before parting with the order, Justice Jhingan asserted: “The Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, is hereby directed that in case the petitioners-couple approach him with a threat perception, they would be kept in a safe house in the UT with additional security if so required till the next date of hearing. It is clarified that the petitioners may not be required to physically appear before the police authorities in case of apprehension of threat perception”.

