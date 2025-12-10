DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / HC sets aside denial of flats to jhuggi dwellers; says right to housing part of Article 21

HC sets aside denial of flats to jhuggi dwellers; says right to housing part of Article 21

The Bench made it clear that petitioners were entitled to fair adjudication and could not be rejected behind their back

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:32 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Holding that the right to housing formed an intrinsic component of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the rejection of rehabilitation flats to jhuggi dwellers. A Division Bench of the high court observed the petitioner-jhuggi dwellers putting up in Shahpur Colony, Sector 38-West, were recommended for allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006, and the denial of consideration without even issuing notice or granting them a hearing was wholly unsustainable in law.

Advertisement

Allowing their petition, the Bench made it clear that the petitioners, being jhuggi dwellers whose cases had already been recommended by the Estate Officer and the Chandigarh Housing Board, were entitled to a fair adjudication and could not be rejected behind their back.

Advertisement

“It is trite that the right to housing is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the petitioners being jhuggi dwellers have every right to be considered for allotment of a flat under the 2006 Scheme,” the Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Mandeep Pannu asserted while setting aside the Housing Board’s subsequent order dated September 18.

Advertisement

The petitioners had approached the Court through counsel Amit Jaiswal submitting that their case for allotment of flats under the Scheme was recommended by the Estate Officer and Chandigarh Housing Board vide different communications. However, the Chandigarh Housing Board without issuance of any notice or granting an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners, rejected their claim for allotment of flat under the 2006 Scheme.

Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain with panel counsel Neha Sharma appeared before the Bench, among others, following the issuance of notice on the petition. Referring to the denial of notice and hearing, the Bench held: “The impugned order, which has been passed without affording an opportunity of hearing or issuance of notice to the petitioners is unsustainable and liable to be set aside.”

Advertisement

Setting aside the rejection, the Court directed the Chandigarh Administration and the Housing Board to “consider the claim of the petitioners for allotment of flats under the 2006 Scheme or any other appropriate Scheme for their rehabilitation.” The Bench further ordered that a speaking order be passed within two months of receiving the judgment.

The Court also directed that “the parties shall maintain status quo till the order is passed by the competent authority,” ensuring that no coercive or prejudicial action is taken against the jhuggi dwellers pending fresh consideration.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts