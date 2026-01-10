DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / HC sets aside Shahpur Colony jhuggi demolition order, cites right to housing

HC sets aside Shahpur Colony jhuggi demolition order, cites right to housing

Says petitioners have the right to be considered for allotment of flats under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:21 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
File Photo
Observing that the right to housing is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the Chandigarh Administration’s order to demolish the jhuggis of 13 residents of Shahpur Colony in Sector 38, Chandigarh.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda held that the petitioners, being jhuggi dwellers, had the right to be considered for allotment of flats under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. The Court observed that the demolition orders were passed without affording the petitioners an opportunity of hearing or issuance of notice, rendering them unsustainable and liable to be set aside.

The Court directed the respondents to consider the petitioners’ claims for allotment of flat(s) under the 2006 Scheme or any other appropriate scheme. The competent authority has been directed to pass a reasoned order in accordance with law within two months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the order. The parties have been directed to maintain status quo until such an order is passed.

The petitions were filed by Dhruv Mahto and others through advocates Varinder Singh Rana and Jitesh Rana. The petitioners submitted that they had been residing in the jhuggis of Shahpur Colony for several years.

It was contended that the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, issued demolition orders on December 5 without providing any alternative accommodation under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006.

The petitioners stated that they have been living in the jhuggis for a long period and possess ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter identity cards. As per the electoral rolls, the names of the petitioners and their family members also appear in the voter list.

It was further submitted that while ordering demolition of the tin-shed jhuggis, the Deputy Commissioner failed to consider their eligibility for allotment of alternative accommodation under the 2006 Scheme.

The petitioners also served a legal notice dated December 24, which was duly received by the respondents; however, no action was taken thereafter.

Similar cases relating to allotment of alternative accommodation under the 2006 Scheme for residents of Shahpur Colony are pending. While the authorities have granted the benefits of the scheme to some residents, the claims of others are yet to be decided.

