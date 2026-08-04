HC sets August 6 deadline for Chandigarh Capitol Complex master plan framework

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the consultant engaged for the court’s holistic development and expansion plan to submit the “Holistic Master Plan Framework” by August 6.

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A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor said the framework would thereafter be considered by the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) and the Union Territory Administration before reporting back the progress to the court on the next date of hearing.

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The directions came after the court recorded compliance with its earlier order and noted that the Executive Engineer, Capital Project Division Number 6, Chandigarh, had communicated with consultant M/s Design Associates Inc on July 30.

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The court then reproduced in detail the consultant’s response, stating that heritage impact assessments consultant, DRONAH, has been associated for the “required work”.

The proposed framework, according to the consultant, would define the broad contours of the comprehensive planning exercise. The Bench quoted the consultant’s communication as saying: “The holistic master plan framework will outline the process to be followed in the site management plan and will broadly define the structure, policy framework and phased action plan for The Holistic Master Plan of Chandigarh Capitol Complex-The Indian Component of the Serial Transnational Property- ‘The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement’.”

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The consultant, at the same time, clarified that the framework would itself require institutional approval before it could substitute for the absence of a complete SMP. “It may be noted that ‘the holistic master plan framework’ will need to be approved by CHCC and ratified by UT Administration; further UT administration may direct IIT Roorkee to prepare the SMP based on the approved holistic master plan framework, so that it can substitute the lack of a complete SMP.”

The order further recorded the Executive Engineer’s submission that “this would sufficiently meet the requirement for processing the holistic master plan at the competent level.” Accepting that position, the Bench directed: “In that view of the matter, we direct that the consultant, in terms of its communication dated July 30, shall submit the holistic master plan framework by August 6.”

The High Court further ordered that the framework submitted by the consultant would then be “accorded consideration by the CHCC and the Union Territory Administration, and the developments in that regard would be apprised to the Court by the next date fixed.” The matter has been adjourned to August 11.

Expressing concern that further delay could jeopardise the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s holistic development project, the Bench on a previous date of hearing had asked the Chandigarh Administration to obtain instructions from IIT Roorkee on how soon it could submit the crucial “site management and buffer zone management plan” required for consideration of the project.

The Bench had noted that the requirement for the management plan had been conveyed to the Union Territory Administration in November 2024. But nearly one and a half years had passed without the report being made available.