HC stay on agendas passed in coop bank directors’ meeting

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed further proceedings pursuant to a meeting of the board of directors of Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank Ltd held on August 7, qua all agenda items till the next date of hearing fixed on October 6.

This direction was issued by Justice Sandeep Moudgil on a petition filed by Satinderpal Singh Sidhu, former chairman and present director of the bank, and others through advocate Ranjeet Singh Kalra.

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In the petition they sought stay on the implementation of all decisions/resolutions passed in the meeting of the board of directors held on August 7, pending final disposal of the writ petition, including a letter dated August 29.

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The order says that the instant application is necessitated in view of the manner in which the order passed by this court on September 3 is being interpreted. Vide the order, the operation of the order dated August 24, was stayed till the next date of hearing. The order is now being interpreted as a stay on only agenda item No. 9 relating to delegation of the powers of sanction of loans in the bank, which is covered by the impugned letter dated August 24.

However, it is being overlooked that the order had also raised the issue regarding the authority of the board of directors to convene the meeting and consider 16 other agenda items, which, according to the petitioner, are also being implemented despite having been passed without authority.

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Accordingly, further proceedings pursuant to the meeting of the board of directors already held on August 7, qua all agenda items shall remain on hold till the next date of hearing on October 6, it said.