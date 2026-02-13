DT
Home / Chandigarh / HC stays Central Administrative Tribunal order granting status quo on transfer of power employees to CPDL

HC stays Central Administrative Tribunal order granting status quo on transfer of power employees to CPDL

It was submitted that the high court, by order dated November 6, 2024, had upheld the scheme of privatisation

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:38 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of an interim order passed by Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh Bench, granting status quo on the transfer of employees from Electricity Wing of UT Engineering Department to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL).

The stay came on a writ petition filed by the Union Territory, Chandigarh, challenging CAT’s interim order dated January 29, 2026. The tribunal had granted status quo with respect to the transfer of employees from EWEDC to CPDL, and recorded a finding that they were still employees of EWEDC.

Challenging the order, senior advocate Amit Jhanji, appearing for the Union Territory, argued that the scheme of privatisation, including the issue of transfer of employees, had already been adjudicated in two earlier rounds of litigation before the high court and the tribunal.

It was submitted that the high court, by order dated November 6, 2024, had upheld the scheme of privatisation. The decision was carried up to the Supreme Court and remained undisturbed. Thereafter, on the issue of transfer of employees, CAT had dismissed the employees’ petition by order dated January 17, 2025.

It was further contended that the employees stood finally transferred to CPDL following notification of the transfer scheme dated January 31, 2025.

Senior advocates DS Patwalia and Chetan Mittal, appearing for CPDL, argued that the transfer had been completed post-notification of the transfer scheme and that the interim relief granted by the tribunal travelled beyond the pleadings. It was contended that the impugned order had created a “catastrophic situation” as salaries and other benefits were being paid by CPDL and the employees were working under it, yet, in terms of the tribunal’s order, they were deemed to be employees of EWEDC, resulting in mismanagement and risk of disruption in operations.

After hearing the parties, the high court stayed the operation of CAT’s interim order.

