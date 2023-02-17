HC stays recruitment of readers, associate profs

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed “all further proceedings pursuant to an advertisement dated December 13, 2022, whereby the Chandigarh Administration had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of reader, associate professor (orthopedics) and “certain other posts”. The direction would remain in force until further orders.

The Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur asserted that it was not permissible to conduct the recruitment process under the pre-existing rules, which stood superseded, prima facie, under the notification dated March 29, 2022, issued by the respondents.

The assertion came on a petition filed by Dr Rajeev Kumar Kansay. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner had challenged before the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Chandigarh Bench the action of the respondents in issuing the advertisement proposing to fill the positions as per the method of recruitment prescribed in the recruitment rules in vogue prior to April 1, 2022, known as “The Conditions of Service of Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees Rules, 1992”. He contended that a notification was issued on March 29, 2022, by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, superseding the Conditions of Service of Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees Rules, 1992.

The tribunal observed that the petitioner had made out a case of grant of interim protection. Yet it did not stay the selection process. It, rather, permitted the respondents to go ahead with the recruitment process pursuant to the advertisement before directing that the final result would not be declared till the next date of hearing. Assailing the order, he filed the writ petition.

Taking up the matter, the Bench observed that it was prima facie of the opinion that the very action of the respondents in proceeding to fill the vacancies advertised pursuant to the Conditions of Service of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees Rules, 1992, could not be sustained.

Elaborating, the Bench added that the Rules had been superseded under the notification dated March 29, 2022, and the Union of Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions and Service) Rules, 2022, had been notified with effect from April 1, 2022.

The Bench added that the notification specifically directed that vacancies in Group A, B and C under the administrative control of the UT Administrator would –– subject to any other provision made by the President in this regard –– be the same “as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in the Central Civil Services in the Government of India, and shall be governed by the same Rules and Orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons”.

What court observed

The Bench was of the opinion that the very action of the respondents in proceeding to fill the vacancies advertised pursuant to the Conditions of Service of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees Rules, 1992, could not be sustained.