Home / Chandigarh / HC summons Chandigarh DGP after prosecutor says he received no instructions in bail plea

HC summons Chandigarh DGP after prosecutor says he received no instructions in bail plea

Justice Goel added it was necessary to seek an explanation from the administration before proceeding further

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:41 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the DGP, UT Chandigarh, to remain present in court after the public prosecutor stated that he had received no instructions in a regular bail petition arising out of a cybercrime case.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Sumeet Goel observed in the order: “The public prosecutor, very fairly, submits that he is unable to assist the court as he has not received any instructions from the concerned quarters.”

The court observed the situation in hand appears to be “inexplicable”.

Justice Goel added it was necessary to seek an explanation from the administration before proceeding further.

Justice Goel observed: “This court deems it appropriate to afford an opportunity to the UT, Chandigarh, to explain the issue of lack of instructions, at end of above, to public prosecutor.”

Accordingly, the court directed: “Let Director General of Police, UT, Chandigarh, remain present in court with requisite explanation.” The matter was adjourned to January 19.

The order was passed in a regular bail petition filed by an accused in an FIR registered on April 19, 2025, registered at the Cyber Crime police station, UT Chandigarh, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advocates Dharam Bir Bhargav and Kulwinder Bhargav appeared for the petitioner-accused.

