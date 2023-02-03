HC summons Manesar DCP in lawyer's house trespass case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 2

Just about five months after Haryana Police officials allegedly searched a lawyer’s Nayagaon residence before depriving his wife access to her mobile phone, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar, Gurugram, to remain present before the Bench on the next date of hearing.

Justice NS Shekhawat also directed the State of Punjab to file “latest status report” on the investigation in an FIR registered in the matter on September 1 last year for criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and other offences under Sections 447, 341 and 506 of the IPC at the Nayagaon police station.

In his detailed order, Justice Shekhawat made it clear that the report would be submitted by way of a personal affidavit by the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police.

Allowing an application, the Bench also impleaded ASI Mahesh, ‘lady ASI’ Nancy and police sub-inspector Manjeet of the Gurugram police as respondents in the matter.

The case will now come up for further hearing on February 13.

The High Court had, in September year, set a four-week deadline for the completion of probe in the matter. The direction came after the state counsel told the Bench that the services of the police officials concerned had been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The case has its genesis in a protection petition filed by a couple seeking directions to the official respondents to safeguard their life and liberty as they had exercised their right to choose and solemnised the marriage against the parents’ wishes.

The petition was filed on August 21 last year before being taken up for hearing on August 25. The Bench was told that the Haryana Police, along with another person, approached the petitioner’s counsel, Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, in the High Court on August 23. He was offered Rs Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for disclosing the petitioners’ whereabouts.

Responding to averments in an affidavit on the initiation of a departmental inquiry and issuance of show-cause notices, a senior counsel had submitted that the language itself ensured that the “periphery of the inquiry is restricted at the initial stage”.

The Bench was also told that the matter did not merely involve following the procedure of law. A grave attempt had been made to obstruct a lawyer from discharging his responsibility and duty toward the litigant and the court.