HC tells COA president, secy to give details of residential, official address

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 26

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s snub, the secretary and the president of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) have now been asked to file affidavits giving the details of the registered office of the COA as well as their residential addresses.

During elections of the COA, it had been alleged that office-bearers had no proper address for receiving any communication and that the president, who was the Patiala Mayor, was an “outsider”.

Earlier this month, the court of Judge Vinod S Bhardwaj had issued bailable warrants against the secretary of the COA for securing his presence at the next hearing (which took place on April 25) and also directed the SSP, Chandigarh, to ensure the execution of warrants.

The COA secretary personally appeared before the court on April 25. The court is hearing a plea filed by Raghumit Singh Sodhi, former treasurer of the COA and son of former Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, challenging the elections of the association held on March 17, 2021. Two factions had conducted parallel elections to claim their stakes to the COA. However, on March 23, 2021, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approved the elections in which Amarinder Singh Bazaz was elected president and NS Thakur general secretary.

Sodhi has filed cases against the IOA (respondent No. 1), COA through its secretary (respondent No. 2) and Bazaz (responded No. 3).

Meanwhile, the court (on April 25) said, “Pursuant to the order passed by this Court, respondent No. 2, i.e. Secretary, Chandigarh Olympic Association, is present in the court. He shall file his affidavit giving details of the registered office of the Chandigarh Olympic Association, as also his residential address. It has been pointed out by the counsel for the petitioner that even the respondent No. 3 has not mentioned his residential address in the short reply filed by way of an affidavit, notwithstanding the requirement of the High Court Rules and Orders to give that details. The counsel for respondent No. 3 also undertakes to file an affidavit giving residential details.”

What court observed at last hearing

Earlier this month, the court observed that respondent No. 2 is avoiding service and had given wrong address. “The learned counsel for the petitioner contends that respondent No. 2 is avoiding service. As a matter of fact, respondent No. 3 had undertaken to furnish correct address of respondent No. 2 as per order dated December 1, 2022,” stated the court. “An address was thereafter furnished by respondent No. 3. However, even the said address of respondent No. 2 is now reported to be incorrect. He further contends that respondent No. 2 is deliberately avoiding effecting of service on him and respondent No. 3, who is president of the COA, is seemingly acting in connivance with respondent No. 2 (secretary, COA) so as to avoid appearance in the ongoing proceedings before this court. The learned counsel appearing on behalf of respondent No. 3, however, submits that the address of the Secretary, COA, is correctly furnished in terms of the undertaking submitted.”

