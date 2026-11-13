HC upholds 10-year service criteria for ex-servicemen’s wards seeking admission in AIL Mohali

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the prospectus issued by the Army Institute of Law (AIL), Mohali, for the academic session 2026–27, to the extent that it prescribes discharge or release from service after a minimum of 10 years as a prerequisite for the ward of an ex-serviceman to be eligible for admission under the Army category.

The petitioner, Mannat Kaur Aulakh, had sought directions to treat her as eligible to apply for admission to the various courses offered by the institute.

She submitted that her father, a Major, was commissioned into the Indian Army as a Short Service Commissioned Officer on September 4, 1999. After completing the initial five years of service, he was granted an extension. However, during the extended period, he sought release from the Army, which was granted with effect from May 27, 2008. Her father had thus rendered approximately eight years and eight months of service.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the eligibility condition created an artificial classification among ex-servicemen by excluding those who had rendered less than 10 years of service, notwithstanding their recognition as ex-servicemen.

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However, the institute opposed the writ petition and defended the eligibility criteria. It submitted that the policy of excluding the wards of ex-servicemen who had rendered less than 10 years of service had been adopted keeping in view the limited number of available seats, as well as the peculiar hardships and disadvantages faced by the families of long-serving armed forces personnel.

After hearing the arguments, a Division Bench comprising Justice Suvir Sehgal and Justice Rajesh Gaur dismissed the petition.

The Bench observed that the length of military service constitutes an intelligible basis for distinguishing between different categories of personnel for the limited purpose of extending educational benefits to their wards.

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It further observed that personnel who have rendered prolonged service in the Army, along with their families, may be regarded as having faced greater hardships associated with military service than those who voluntarily sought discharge after a comparatively shorter tenure. Therefore, the prescription of 10 years of service bears a reasonable nexus with the object sought to be achieved.

"In view of the above discussion, it is held that the prescription of a minimum period of 10 years of military service for extending the benefit of admission under the Army category to the wards of ex-servicemen who have taken discharge or release from service constitutes a reasonable classification having a rational nexus with the object of the admission policy.

"This Court does not find any ground to interfere with Clause 18.7(a)(iii) of the prospectus issued by AIL for the academic session 2026–27.

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"Consequently, finding no merit in the present writ petition, the same is hereby dismissed," the Bench held.