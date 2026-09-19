HC upholds order to remove ad panels from 5 Chandigarh petrol pumps

The Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by advertising firm M/s AD STATION challenging a July 13, 2026, judgment of a Single Judge, which had dismissed the firm’s writ petition against the withdrawal of permission to display advertisements at five petrol pump outlets in Chandigarh.

The dispute arose after the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner directed the firm, through an order dated June 26, 2026, to discontinue displaying advertisements from July 1, 2026, and remove all structures installed at the five petrol pump outlets within a month.

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The firm had been granted permission on December 5, 2024, to install five digital LED hoardings for five years after the scrutiny of drawings and site plans and payment of the requisite advertisement fee. However, the MC later withdrew the permission, citing that displaying advertisements at petrol pumps was contrary to the approved zoning plans.

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The firm challenged the withdrawal before the High Court. The Single Judge held that the Commissioner was competent to issue the June 26 order in view of a notification dated November 6, 2024, issued under Section 21(2) of the Capital of Punjab Act, 1952. The court further observed that since the zoning plan itself had not been challenged, no relief could be granted to the appellant.

Appearing for the appellant, counsel Aditya Grover argued that the firm had challenged the applicability of the zoning plan to the five sites.

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He submitted that the Single Judge had primarily examined the Commissioner’s competence and the doctrine of legitimate expectation, leaving the substantive challenge to the withdrawal of permission unanswered.

Grover contended that the permission had been consciously granted for five years after scrutiny of the relevant documents and acceptance of the advertisement fee. According to him, it could not have been withdrawn midway due to an error attributable to the authorities. He further argued that the authority that had granted the permission could not subsequently review its own decision.

The counsel also submitted that the June 26 order merely reproduced the opinion of the Chief Architect without independently determining the applicability of Clause 10 of the zoning plan to the five sites. He pointed out that the firm had already installed the structures, deposited substantial advertisement fees and created third-party rights.

Dismissing the appeal, a Division Bench comprising Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Rupinderjit Chahal held that once displaying advertisements at the sites was impermissible under the applicable zoning plan, no intermediate or lesser restrictive measure could legalise an activity prohibited by the governing plan.

The Bench observed that the right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution does not extend to carrying out an activity at a site where it is prohibited by law. It further held that contractual commitments undertaken by the appellant with third parties could neither enlarge its rights against the respondents nor confer legality on the prohibited activity.

Finding no ground to interfere with the Single Judge’s judgment dated July 13, 2026, the Bench dismissed the appeal.