HDFC bank faces Consumer Commission action over double debit of Rs 4,150 in Chandigarh

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed HDFC Bank's Sector 22 branch to refund Rs 4,150 to M/s Super Photo Lab after finding that the bank had wrongfully debited the amount twice from the firm's account.

The Commission has also directed the bank to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum on the wrongly deducted amount and Rs 7,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

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Harvinder Singh, a partner in M/s Super Photo Lab, stated in his complaint before the Commission that on December 21, 2020, he sold a Simple Light SI-30 with a stand to a customer for Rs 4,150.

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The customer made the payment through a credit card, and the amount was credited to the firm's Cash Credit Account maintained with HDFC Bank.

On March 15, 2021, the bank informed the complainant that the customer had disputed the transaction, alleging that Rs 4,150 had been debited twice from his credit card.

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In his reply dated April 6, 2021, Harvinder Singh informed the bank that if the customer's account had indeed been debited twice, the bank could refund the second transaction to the customer.

However, he subsequently discovered that although Rs 4,150 had been credited twice, the bank had also debited Rs 4,150 twice from his firm's account, resulting in an additional debit of Rs 4,150.

He immediately brought the matter to the bank's notice through a letter dated June 21, 2021, requesting reversal and refund of the excess amount.

Despite repeated reminders and requests, the bank neither provided a satisfactory response nor refunded the additional Rs 4,150.

The complainant alleged that the wrongful double debit and the bank's failure to refund the amount amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, causing financial loss, inconvenience, harassment and mental agony.

After hearing the arguments, the Commission observed that even if the original customer had been charged twice, the bank was required to process the chargeback correctly. It was not justified in making an additional debit of Rs 4,150 from the complainant firm's account.

The Commission further observed that the complainant had repeatedly brought the excess debit to the bank's notice and sought its reversal, but the bank failed to rectify the mistake.

In view of these findings, the Commission directed HDFC Bank to refund Rs 4,150, along with interest at 9 per cent per annum, and pay Rs 7,000 to M/s Super Photo Lab as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.