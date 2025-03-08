Head constable among 3 held with drugs in Mohali

The police have arrested three persons, including a serving head constable of 82nd Battalion of Punjab Police, and recovered 1.8 kg of marijuana from them.

Those arrested have been identified as head constable Davinder Kumar of Nurpur Bedi, Roopnagar; Gurjeet Singh, alias Mani, of Mani Majra; and Ankush Pal of Una, Himachal Pradesh.

The accused were arrested in an operation conducted by Preet Kanwar Singh, probationer DSP, Dhakoli police station house officer, along with a police team on Thursday.

The police have also impounded the scooter used by the accused and registered a case under Sections 20-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Dhakoli police station.

Zirakpur DSP Jaspinder Singh and SHO Preet Kawar different areas and supply drugs from there, said an investigating officials said. The police produced them before the court and got their police remand for further interrogation to uncover the drug supply chain.

The police said another constable, Jasbir Singh Sandhu, posted in the PCR wing, has been booked for extorting money from a chemist of at gunpoint in Kharar.

He and his aide, Uday Pratap, a resident of Kharar, demanded Rs 1 lakh from the chemist by threatening him with implication in a false case.

The police said the constable had remained absent from duty for the past three days.

A case has been registered at the Kharar City police station and an operation is underway to arrest him.