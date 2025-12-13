DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Head of Department at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management gets global hospitality leadership award

Head of Department at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management gets global hospitality leadership award

The honour was conferred during the 10th international ATITHI conference held at Subhart University, Meerut

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh/Meerut, Updated At : 09:31 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jay Prakash Kant, Head of Department at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM), has been awarded the prestigious Global Hospitality & Tourism Leadership Award 2025 for "Best Head of Department of the Year 2025”.

Advertisement

The honour was conferred during the 10th international ATITHI conference held at Subhart University, Meerut. The award recognises Kant's outstanding leadership, academic excellence and remarkable contribution to advancing hospitality and tourism education at national and international levels.

Advertisement

Under his abled guidance, students of CIHM have achieved notable milestones in hospitality education and skilled development.

Advertisement

Kant expressed gratitude upon receiving the award, acknowledging the support of his team, students and his institution. He emphasised his continued commitment to fostering professionalism, innovation and global standards in hospitality education.

About ATITHI International Conference

The ATITHI conference is a globally recognised platform that brings together academicians, researchers, and industry leaders to exchange insights on emerging trends in hospitality and tourism.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts