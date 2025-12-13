Head of Department at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management gets global hospitality leadership award

Jay Prakash Kant, Head of Department at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM), has been awarded the prestigious Global Hospitality & Tourism Leadership Award 2025 for "Best Head of Department of the Year 2025”.

The honour was conferred during the 10th international ATITHI conference held at Subhart University, Meerut. The award recognises Kant's outstanding leadership, academic excellence and remarkable contribution to advancing hospitality and tourism education at national and international levels.

Under his abled guidance, students of CIHM have achieved notable milestones in hospitality education and skilled development.

Kant expressed gratitude upon receiving the award, acknowledging the support of his team, students and his institution. He emphasised his continued commitment to fostering professionalism, innovation and global standards in hospitality education.

About ATITHI International Conference

The ATITHI conference is a globally recognised platform that brings together academicians, researchers, and industry leaders to exchange insights on emerging trends in hospitality and tourism.