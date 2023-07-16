Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 15

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has deputed three topmost functionaries to monitor the health activities in the district.

ADC (General) Paramdeep Singh has been assigned with the task of Mohali subdivision while ADC (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann is overseeing activities in the Dera Bassi subdivision along with the urban area of Kharar. Similarly, ADC (Rural Development) Amit Bamby is keeping tabs on the rural areas of the district.

Asking people to use chlorine tablets to disinfect drinking water, she added that at Balongi, robust sampling of water had been ordered for early detection of the source of contamination.

