Health camp held in Manimajra for early detection of diseases

The UT Health Department today continued its intensified integrated health camp at the community centre, Manimajra, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen early disease detection, preventive healthcare and community outreach among vulnerable and high-risk populations.

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The campaign was inaugurated yesterday and is a first-of-its-kind initiative that converged multiple national health programmes on a single platform. The objective is to ensure comprehensive screening, diagnosis, counselling, referral and treatment links while bringing essential healthcare services closer to the community.

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The camp provided free screening services for TB, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B & C, diabetes, hypertension, syphilis and other health conditions. A specially equipped NTEP mobile diagnostic van was deployed at the venue to facilitate on-the-spot investigations, awareness generation, counselling and diagnostic services.

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Alongside diagnostic services, healthcare teams conducted awareness and counselling sessions on communicable and non-communicable diseases. Beneficiaries were sensitised about the importance of early diagnosis, treatment adherence, proper nutrition, healthy lifestyle practices and regular health check-ups. Information regarding various government health schemes and available support services was also disseminated among participants.

A total of 75 chest X-rays, four CBNAATs, 70 blood sugar tests, 70 weight assessments, 68 blood pressure screenings and 54 HIV, VDRL, HBsAg and HCV tests were conducted today.

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As part of the intensified campaign, the Health Department has also released the schedule of screening activities to be conducted across identified vulnerable and high-risk localities in the city, including Mauli village on June 26, front gate, Balmiki Mandir, Sector 25, on June 27, Sai Baba Mandir, Sector 29, on June 29, Sector 50 temple on June 30, Dhillon Complex, Manimajra, on July 1, and Motor Market, Manimajra, on July 2.