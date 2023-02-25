Health camps organised for Sampark staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

To enhance the health and general well-being of Sampark staff, the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) organised free health camps on February 23 and 24.

These camps were organised at Sector 7, 15 and 21 and Mani Majra Sampark centres. A team of doctors and technicians examined more than 200 people during the camps, which focussed on general health and eye check-up.

Rupesh Kumar, Director, IT-cum-CEO, SPIC, said employees of more Sampark centres would be covered within this month.