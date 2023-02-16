Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 15

The UT Health Department today got the passage encroached upon by the former lessee of chemist shop No. 6 at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, vacated and restored to ensure safety of human lives and public property.

In an order issued on February 14, the former lessee was directed to vacate the public passage and restore the load-bearing wall by noon on February 15, failing which the administration was to carry out restoration at former’s risk and cost.

Although the chemist shop was required to be kept open 24x7, the former lessee left after locking the shop. The department waited for a response until 12.15 pm on Wednesday and then cleared the public passage and restored the load-bearing wall.

A team of officers from the Health Department, with support from the Engineering Department of UT Administration under police protection, carried out the exercise. An executive magistrate was also deputed by the District Magistrate, Chandigarh, to maintain law and order. Photography and videography were done during the operation.

The department is computing the cost to be recovered from the former lessee. The penal rent or damage charges for encroachment on public passage are also being computed, and the same will be recovered from the former lessee.

He has further been asked to hand over physical possession of the shop by 10 am on February 17. Furthermore, a public notice for e-tender of the shop has been published, and e-bidding has already begun, which will continue until March 9.

Besides, a complaint has been filed with the SHO, Sector 17, to lodge an FIR against the former lessee for encroachment on public place, posing serious risk to lives and public property.

During the hearing on February 14, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the UT was contemplating lodging an FIR in the matter of extensions in lease period and also encroachment of public passage.

The dismantling of the wall had created structural safety issues that could result in a major mishap and cause loss of public life and property, given the large number of patients and their attendants who frequent the hospital.

The lease agreement for the shop was originally for a period of two years and had been extended several times, most recently in 2019 for an additional five years. However, the lease was terminated due to illegal removal of a load-bearing partition wall separating the shop from a public passage.

A show-cause notice was issued for the unauthorised removal of the wall, and the matter was brought before the civil court, which granted permission to initiate further proceedings in accordance with law.

In December 2022, the shop’s leaseholder was directed to vacate the

public passage and restore the load-bearing wall by a certain deadline, which could not be met due to a court stay.

e-bidding for shop no. 6 underway

A public notice has been issued for e-tenders for chemist shop number 6. Bids will be accepted up to March 9. Leaseholder can also participate, but will have to pay rent, penal rent and damage charges for period of illegal occupation of shop.

Posed risk to life, property