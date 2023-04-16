Health Department orders probe into ‘delayed delivery’ case

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 15

The Health Department has initiated an inquiry against a doctor and a nurse for referring a delivery case from the Kharar sub-divisional hospital to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital. The patient’s treatment was allegedly delayed for around two hours at the Kharar hospital and she was finally referred to the other hospital.

The victim’s sister-in-law had complained to the Punjab Chief Minister after which the Mohali Civil Surgeon ordered an inquiry. A three-member committee of the hospital will probe the matter and report it to the Civil Surgeon for appropriate action.

Kharar SMO Sukhwinder Deol said, “A committee has been formed which has taken the statement of the complainant. The victim’s statement is yet to be recorded as she is undergoing treatment. The report will be sent to the Civil Surgeon for further action.”

Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Cholta Kalan, Kharar, alleged that her sister-in-law, a resident of Ratangarh in Ropar, the patient, was made to wait outside the labour room for more than two hours and then referred to the Phase 6, Civil Hospital, Mohali, without treatment on March 30.

Health officials said the complainant’s contention was that the patient was not given timely treatment and referred unnecessarily, while the doctor claimed that the referral was according to the case requirement. The complainant also alleged misbehaviour by the doctor. Officials said the delivery was successful with both mother and newborn doing fine.