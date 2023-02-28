Health Dept earning Rs 60L/month after allotment of chemist shops

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 27

There has been a significant increase in the monthly receipts of each Rogi Kalyan Samiti after the recent allotments of Chemist Shops/Canteens through a transparent bidding process. The government hospitals and civil hospitals are earning Rs 60 lakh on monthly basis.

The health authorities are taking steps to ensure that funds collected under the Rogi Kalyan Samiti are used for patient welfare.

At a recent review of the status of the Samitis at Government Medical and Civil Hospitals, officials noted that considerable monthly receipts had been collected, particularly after allotments of chemist shops and canteens through the bidding process.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss the utilisation of the available funds in these Samitis for the welfare of patients. The DHS, MS-GMSH-16, DMS-GMSH-16 and SMOs Incharges of the Civil Hospitals were present during the review.

The review showed that the available funds with the Rogi Kalyan Samitis were substantial, with GMSH-16 having the highest amount of approximately Rs 18 crore, including Rs 12 crore in FDs and the remaining balance in Saving Bank Account.

The Civil Hospital in Sector 22 had around Rs 22 lakh in a Saving Bank Account, while the Civil Hospital in Sector 45 had around Rs 37 lakh, including Rs 25 lakh in FDs, and the Civil Hospital in Manimajra had approximately Rs 42 lakh in a Saving Bank Account with a sweep facility.

The monthly average receipts after allotment of chemist shops and canteen were as follows: at GMSH-16, around Rs 55 lakh per month; at Civil Hospital Sector 22, around Rs 1 lakh per month; at Civil Hospital Sector 45, around Rs 3.5 lakh per month; and at Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, around Rs 1 lakh per month.

The DHS and respective SMOs incharges were asked to prepare proposals for the optimum utilisation of funds and present them before the executive committee of the respective Rogi Kalyan Samiti so that the monthly receipts are used optimally.

“Considering the continuous inflow of good money, there is a need to have a proper mechanism for the optimum utilisation of the monthly receipts in each of the Rogi Kalyan Samitis. It is hoped that these decisions will lead to better utilisation of funds for the welfare of patients,” said Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary.