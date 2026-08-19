Health Dept issues warning on dengue in Chandigarh

With frequent spells of rain leading to waterlogging across several parts of the city, the UT Health Department has issued a public advisory, warning of a heightened risk of vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue.

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Officials said accumulation and stagnation of rainwater in both man-made and natural sources in and around residential areas was creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, especially of dengue.

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“As many as 10 cases of swine flu and three cases of dengue have been reported so far this year from the city,” said Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT. While the numbers remain relatively low, she said the current weather conditions could accelerate the spread if preventive measures were not followed.

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In its advisory, the Health Department has urged residents to take immediate precautions to prevent mosquito breeding in and around their homes. Key measures include checking for stagnant water after every rainfall, covering all water storage containers and ensuring that desert coolers and other water-holding appliances are cleaned and dried at least once a week.