Health Dept surveys 2.95L houses in Mohali this year

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 23

The teams of the Health Department have surveyed 2,95,634 houses and other places in the district since January, 2022. Mosquito larvae have been found in as many as 9,784 houses and 1,739 challans have been issued to the violators. During this period, 316 cases of dengue fever have been reported till date.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that larvae had been found for the first time in most of the house, therefore the violators had been given a strict warning that action would be taken on finding the larvae again.

According to the Civil Surgeon, teams of health workers inspected a total of 9,41,394 containers, including coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires, boxes and other items during this period and larvae had been found in 12,839 containers. She added that the larvae of the mosquito that spreads dengue fever can turn into a dangerous mosquito in a few days which can even kill a person. “Generally, people think that due to little cold weather these days dengue mosquitoes do not spread, whereas even these days there is a danger of breeding of dengue spreading mosquitoes. There is no definite season for dengue fever but usually it is more prevalent from July to November, so caution is very much needed even during the months of October and November,” she said.

She asked people to be fully alert and vigilant against dengue and not to leave clean or dirty water anywhere in and around their homes. She also said that when the Municipal Corporation teams reach and start fogging, the doors and windows of the houses should be kept open so that the mosquitoes could be eradicated.

