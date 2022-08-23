Health Dept team inspects dairies, shops in Mohali dist

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Food Safety Branch of the District Health Department carried out inspection at dairies and shops in Mohali and collected five samples of milk.

District Health Officer (DHO) Subhash Kumar said on the instructions of the Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, Abhinav Trikha, and the Civil Surgeon, Adarshpal Kaur, the special inspection campaign to check milk was initiated on August 16, which would continue till August 26. He said the drive had been launched Under “Mission Tandrust Punjab”.

The team, led by food safety officer Lovepreet Singh, collected five samples of milk from different dairies and also inspected other milk products. The samples have been sent to a government lab in Kharar.

Meanwhile, Subhash Kumar said the drive to check the quality and durability of sweets, especially the “best before date” tag at the container/tray holding sweets, was already going on. He reiterated that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had mandated display of this tag from October 1, 2020.

The DHO said as per the norms, the tags must be affixed on the trays in every shop and the shopkeepers were already sensitised to this by the Health Department. He asked the shopkeepers not to sell expired products and pay special attention to cleanliness.

He said checking was not meant to harass anyone, but to ensure that clean and quality food items were made available to the people.

