Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The city hospitals saw a total of 177 cases of eye injuries and burns related to firecrackers. The count last year was 179.

As many as 92 burn cases and 26 eye injuries were treated at the GMSH-16 and civil hospitals in the city. Additionally, three severe eye injury cases necessitated referral to the PGIMER. The Advanced Eye Centre at the PGIMER received 23 patients, with 10 victims aged 14 or younger.

In anticipation of a surge in emergencies during the Diwali festival, the Advanced Eye Centre had made extensive arrangements to promptly treat patients reporting with firecracker-related injuries. Out of the 23 patients received, seven required emergency surgery for globe injuries, while 16 sustained closed globe injuries, with 13 categorised as ‘serious’. The remaining three were either minor cases or managed conservatively.

The impact of the festivities extended beyond eye injuries, as seven patients sought treatment from the Department of Plastic Surgery at the PGIMER. Four of them suffered hand burns due to firecrackers, with three experiencing thermal burns ranging from 5% to 9%.

Dr Atul Prashar, Head of Plastic Surgery, PGIMER, said all patients were now stable, with two having undergone successful operations.

The GMCH, Sector 32, reported a total of 26 cracker burn cases, with 17 of them seeking treatment in the eye department. Among these, 15 had pure eye injuries, while two exhibited associated facial burns. Alarmingly, two patients required admission for corneal perforation.