Health minister flags off 8 food safety vans

Mohali, December 13
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday flagged off eight ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vans from the Kharar Food and Drugs Administration. With this, the total number of such vans has grown to 15 in the state. The health minister instructed the food safety officers to use the vans for testing mid-day meals in schools across the state. Dr Balbir stated that anyone could get a food product tested through these vans at a nominal cost of around Rs 50 to Rs 70.
The minister has ordered the upgradation of the testing facility to include microbial testing to rule out bacterial infection in the food.
Dr Balbir also visited a newly established food microbiology laboratory and directed the officials to strengthen the capacity of the lab to test food and drugs.
