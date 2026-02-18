Health Secy visits three Civil Hospitals

To upgrade hospital infrastructure and ensure better medical care within local communities, UT Health Secretary Mandip Singh Brar visited Civil Hospitals in Manimajra and Sectors 22 and 45. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen secondary healthcare services so that high-quality medical facilities were readily available to the people, reducing the need to visit larger hospitals.
Advertisement
Brar interacted with patients and medical staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement