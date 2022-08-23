Health workers lay siege to office in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 22

On a joint call given by the Multipurpose Health Employees Association (MHEA) of Haryana (Concerned Sarva Employees Union Haryana) and the Health Inspector Union, Haryana, a large number of health workers of the state laid siege to the office of Director General and Mission Director, Health Department.

Addressing the protesters, MHEA president Rani Gehlawat said the demands of the multipurpose health workers, who had risked their lives doing duties during the peak Covid times, were not being addressed. She said their main demands included the benefit of 4,200 grade pay to MPHWs (women) working under the National Health Mission as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, immediate restoration of more than 550 abolished posts of the MPHW cadre, removing pay anomalies, sanctioning new posts in proportion to the population, cancellation of cases registered under ESMA during a strike in 2018 and the restoration of the old pension policy.

Later, a 10-member delegation met the Director General. The official assured its members that he would discuss their demands in detail and invited them for talks on September 15.