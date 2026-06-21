Heat tightens grip on Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana despite rain across North India

While heavy rains have battered Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other parts of north India over the past week, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana continue to await meaningful relief from the summer heat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that hot and humid conditions are likely to persist across the region for at least the next several days.

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The latest IMD bulletin shows that despite repeated thunderstorm alerts over the past week, weather activity in the Chandigarh Tricity region has remained largely subdued. Several yellow and orange alerts issued since last week produced little more than brief cloudiness, isolated gusty winds and scattered showers, with most forecasts failing to translate into widespread rainfall on the ground.

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On Sunday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8°C, up 1.2 degrees Celsius from the previous day and 2.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 25°C, remaining 2.6 degrees below normal. No rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours. The airport observatory reported an even higher maximum of 40.2°C and a minimum of 27.6°C.

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The broader regional picture was similar. Haryana's average maximum temperature rose by 0.3 degree Celsius and remained 2.3 degrees above normal, while average minimum temperatures also increased by 0.3 degree Celsius and stayed near normal. Rohtak emerged as the hottest place in Haryana at 42.1°C, while several stations in Punjab crossed the 40-degree mark.

According to the IMD forecast, a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places will remain in force till Wednesday across parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. However, given the limited impact of similar warnings during the past week, significant weather activity is not expected over most parts of the Tricity region.

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The forecast indicates only scattered rainfall at isolated places through Wednesday, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. Thereafter, no weather warning or alert has been issued from Thursday onwards, suggesting a largely stable and predominantly dry weather regime over northwestern India.

Meteorologists say the absence of any strong western disturbance or organised weather system over the region is limiting rainfall potential, even as abundant moisture and active weather systems continue to produce heavy rain over adjoining northern states and the Delhi-NCR region.

For Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 36°C and 38°C during the next five days, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 25°C and 27°C. Partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail, but the probability of widespread rainfall remains low.

An IMD meteorologist said the current weather pattern reflects a classic pre-monsoon transition phase in which cloud cover and humidity increase without necessarily producing substantial rainfall.

"While neighbouring regions have received significant rainfall from active weather systems, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have largely remained on the periphery of these systems. As a result, temperatures are staying above normal during the day and nights are becoming increasingly warm and humid. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible till midweek, but no widespread rainfall event is currently indicated. The absence of any warning from Thursday onwards suggests that hot weather conditions are likely to persist until a stronger monsoon-related system influences the region," the meteorologist said.

The forecast means residents should not expect any immediate break from the heat. Although temperatures are unlikely to reach the extreme levels witnessed during the recent heatwave earlier this month, the combination of warm days, humid nights and limited rainfall is expected to keep discomfort levels elevated across Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and much of Punjab and Haryana through the remainder of the week.