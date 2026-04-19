Heat tightens grip over Tricity, no relief in sight

The yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded for Friday and Saturday turned out to be false alerts in the Tricity.

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While isolated pockets of Haryana did witness some thunderstorm activity, light rainfall and even hailstorm during the past 24 hours, the threat largely bypassed the Tricity.

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With the alert behind it, the IMD has now warned of a relentless build-up of heat, projecting a gradual rise in the maximum temperature by 3 to 5°C over the next five to six days.

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Saturday turned out to be a hot day in Chandigarh. The maximum temperature climbed to 40°C — a sharp 4.7 degrees above normal and 3.3 degrees higher than Friday — signalling that summer has well and truly arrived. The minimum temperature, however, held steady at 19.4°C, still 1.9 degrees below normal, providing some overnight relief. Relative humidity ranged between 63% in the morning and 45% by afternoon, reflecting the increasingly dry pre-monsoon air.

Across Punjab, daytime temperatures were appreciably above normal by 3.5°C on Saturday. Bathinda recorded the highest maximum in the state at 41.1°C. Patiala at 40.4 degrees was another hot spot. The lowest minimum in the state was recorded at 18°C in Gurdaspur. Punjab’s average minimum fell by 1.4 degrees from Friday, keeping nights near normal.

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In Haryana, Rohtak baked at 41.9°C — the highest maximum in the state — followed by Sirsa at 41.4 degrees, Nuh at 41.3 degrees and Pandu Pindara in Jind at 40.7 degrees. Ambala and Karnal both recorded 40.4 degrees. Haryana’s average maximum was appreciably above normal by 3.6°C. The lowest minimum in Haryana was 17.6°C at Sonepat. The state’s average minimum fell by 2.3 degrees from Friday, remaining near normal.

Five-day Tricity outlook

The coming week will see the mercury’s steady march upward in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a maximum of 38 degrees and a minimum of 20 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will turn mainly clear with the maximum climbing to 39 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, and the minimum holding at 20 and 21 degrees. Wednesday will bring partly cloudy conditions with the maximum steady at 40 degrees. By Thursday, mainly clear skies and a maximum of 41°C are forecast, with the minimum touching the 22 degree mark.

No weather warning has been issued for any day in the five-day forecast period for the Tricity or the broader Haryana and Chandigarh region.